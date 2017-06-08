S.Korea to fine Novartis unit over unfair drug promotions

SEOUL, June 8 South Korea's antitrust regulator
said it would fine Novartis' local unit 500 million won
($444,089) for alleged unfair promotions, in another setback for
the Swiss drugmaker that was fined earlier this year over
kickbacks to doctors.
The Korea Fair Trade Commission added in a statement on
Thursday that it would file a complaint against the company with
prosecutors. It said that Novartis Korea had spent 7.6 billion
won to fund overseas trips by medical practitioners to attend
academic conferences from 2011 to 2016.
Novartis Korea selected recipients for the funding based on
their prescription of the company's drugs, or anticipated
prescriptions of the drugs, the regulator said.
"They have used support for overseas academic congresses as
unfair promotional means," the regulator said.
Under South Korea's fair trade rules, a drug maker is not
allowed to provide "direct support" to individuals participating
in academic congresses, although a company can donate funds to
industry associations to support them.
"Based on our own investigation, we found that some overseas
congress trips by healthcare professionals were funded in a way
that did not fully comply with industry self-regulation
standards. This conduct was also in violation of our policies
and inconsistent with our culture," Novartis said.
Novartis said it had stopped such funding practices.
"We have also reinforced our compliance function,
re-designed the field force evaluation system and are currently
developing a new customer-facing model to drive performance with
integrity," it added in its statement.
Earlier this year, South Korea's health ministry fined
Novartis 55.9 billion won after prosecutors indicted its local
unit for offering doctors kickbacks of 2.6 billion won. The
ministry also suspended insurance coverage for some of its drugs
for six months starting late August.
($1 = 1,125.9000 won)
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Himani Sarkar)