Novartis reports positive trials for arthritis drug

FRANKFURT, Sept 25 Swiss drugmaker Novartis
said two late-stage trials showed its drug secukinumab
improved symptoms of psoriatic arthritis, a type of arthritis
associated with the skin disease psoriasis that causes joint
pain, stiffness and swelling.
The trials, which involved a total of more than 1,000
people, showed the drug improved peripheral joint disease and
prevented joint damage compared with a placebo and helped clear
patients' skin, Novartis said in a statement on Thursday.
It plans to file for regulatory approval of secukinumab to
treat psoriatic arthritis around the world next year.
It expects to receive approval of the drug to treat
moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis later this year or early
next year. It is also testing the drug for the treatment of
ankylosing spondylitis (AS) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
