Novartis copy of Amgen biotech drug shows similar efficacy-study

ZURICH Dec 8 Novartis said its
copycat version of Amgen's Neupogen for patients with
low white blood cell counts works as well as the original drug
in a late-stage trial.
The medicine, made by Novartis' generics arm Sandoz, was
being tested in patients with breast cancer undergoing
chemotherapy, which often knocks out their white blood cells,
giving rise to a condition known as neutropenia.
Results of the Phase III study also showed switching at each
cycle between the original drug, also known as filgrastim, and
the experimental copy had no impact on efficacy and safety,
Novartis said on Monday.
The data will be used to support Sandoz' application for
approval of a copycat filgrastim, which was accepted by U.S.
regulators at the end of July under a new pathway for so-called
biosimilar drugs.
Sandoz is the world leader in cheaper copies of biotech
medicines known as biosimilars, which are expected to account
for approximately one quarter of the $100 billion worth of sales
stemming from off-patent biological drugs by the end of the
decade.
The generics company already sells a biosimilar version of
Amgen's drug in more than 40 other countries, but the United
States has been slower than other markets to establish a
regulatory framework for biosimilars.
Sandoz currently sells three biosimilars outside the United
States and has a further six molecules in late-stage
development.
