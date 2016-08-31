Novartis to disband cell & gene therapy unit, 120 jobs to go

ZURICH Aug 31 Novartis is folding
activities of its Cell and Gene Therapy unit into other business
and research locations, eliminating 120 positions, the Swiss
drugmaker said on Wednesday.
The move intensifies a corporate makeover begun this year as
it focuses on high-growth areas including cancer immunotherapy.
Basel-based Novartis said the move will not derail its
intentions to file CTL019, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell
(CART) therapy, for treatment of young people with
relapsed/refractory acute lymphoblastic leukemia with U.S. and
European regulators in 2017.
Nor will it disrupt a gene editing push that Novartis hopes
will lead to new therapies for hard-to-treat diseases, it said.
Novartis shook up its organisation in May, splitting its
pharmaceuticals division into two business units, one focused on
cancer and the second on other drugs, while replacing its
longtime drugs leader, David Epstein.
A company spokesman said the wind-down of cell and gene
therapy as a stand-alone unit is an extension of the changes
announced three months ago.
"Most associates who were previously dedicated to cell and
gene therapies will now be redeployed to areas where they will
share their knowledge and improve execution of novel
therapeutics in the immunotherapy space," he said in an email.
"We remain committed to CTL019, CART and CRISPR technologies."
CRISPR stands for clustered regularly interspaced short
palindromic repeats, with Novartis working with partners to use
the technology to edit genes with biological "scissors" that
can find and replace defects.
The affected positions are spread across several locations,
but mostly in the United States, Novartis said.
