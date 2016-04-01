CORRECTED-No problems seen in initial Novartis investigation -Turkish official

Credit Suisse CEO sees conditions improving in 2017 - Bloomberg TV
ZURICH, Jan 17 Credit Suisse Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam sees market conditions improving during 2017 as the bank's reorganisation gathers pace and its efficiency drive continues.
(Corrects figure to $85 million in second paragraph)
ISTANBUL, April 1 An initial investigation into the Turkish unit of Swiss drugmaker Novartis over allegations it benefitted from bribery has not revealed any problems, a senior official for Turkey's health ministry said on Friday.
The results of the investigation will be released next week, Eyup Gumus, undersecretary of the health ministry, told reporters in Istanbul. The ministry on Thursday said it had launched the investigation into allegations the drugmaker secured $85 million in business advantages through bribery.
The Turkish unit of Novartis has said allegations against it were "unfounded" and based on a past complaint. Reuters reported this week an anonymous whistleblower has accused the company of paying bribes through a consulting firm to secure advantages worth an estimated $85 million. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
LONDON, Jan 17 European shares were dragged lower by miners and carmakers on Tuesday, as markets awaited details of Britain's Brexit position in a late morning speech by Prime Minister Theresa May.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 17 The dollar could continue to strengthen for another 15 months, UBS Chairman Axel Weber told a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday. (Reporting by Noah Barkin)