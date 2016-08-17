Turkey's investigation into drugmaker Novartis 'ongoing' -official

ISTANBUL Aug 17 Turkey's investigation into
Novartis is "ongoing", a Turkish health ministry
official told Reuters on Thursday, after the Swiss drugmaker
said last week it was not under investigation over bribery
allegations in Turkey.
The Ankara chief prosecutor's office had said in April it
was investigating the Turkish unit of Novartis after allegations
were made that the company benefited from bribery.
Novartis said last week that it had determined the
allegations were unsubstantiated and was not aware of any
government authority investigating it. It said it considered the
matter "closed".
However, an official at Turkey's health ministry in Ankara
told Reuters that an investigation into Novartis was still
"ongoing". The official declined to give further details.
(Reporting by Can Sezer; Additional reporting by Michael
Shields in Zurich; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Patrick
Markey)