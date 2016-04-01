UPDATE 1-Turkish prosecutor opens investigation into Novartis -media

(Recasts with prosecutor opening case, adds details)
ISTANBUL, April 1 The Ankara Chief Prosecutor
has launched an investigation into the Turkish unit of Swiss
drugmaker Novartis, local media reported on Friday,
after allegations it benefited from bribery.
The prosecutor's investigation was prompted by allegations
reported in the press this week, Turkey's Hurriyet newspaper
said on its website without giving a source.
Calls to both the chief prosecutor's press office and the
main switchboard were not answered.
Novartis has said the allegations against it were
"unfounded" and based on a past complaint. The company had no
further immediate comment, a spokesman said on Friday.
Reuters reported this week that an anonymous whistleblower
accused the company of paying bribes through a consulting firm
to secure an estimated $85 million in business advantages.
Turkey's health ministry has opened a separate investigation
into the allegations. A senior ministry official, Eyup Gumus,
said on Friday that no problems have been seen in that initial
investigation.
The anonymous whistleblower said Novartis had paid a
government relations consultant the equivalent of $290,000 plus
costs during 2013 and 2014, before the Turkish Social Security
Institution launched an investigation in 2015, leading the
drugmaker to end the association.
