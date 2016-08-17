UPDATE 3-Turkey's investigation into drugmaker Novartis 'ongoing' -official

* Turkish health ministry official says case goes on
ISTANBUL/ZURICH Aug 17 Turkey's investigation
into Novartis is "ongoing", a Turkish health ministry
official told Reuters on Thursday, after the Swiss drugmaker
said last week it was not under investigation over bribery
allegations in Turkey.
The Ankara chief prosecutor's office had said in April it
was investigating the Turkish unit of Novartis after allegations
were made that the company benefited from bribery.
Novartis said last week that it had determined the
allegations were unsubstantiated and was not aware of any
government authority investigating it. It said it considered the
matter "closed".
However, an official at Turkey's health ministry in Ankara
told Reuters that an investigation into Novartis was still
"ongoing". The official declined to give further details.
In Switzerland, a Novartis spokesman said it considered the
matter closed and is no longer seeking information from Turkish
authorities.
It maintains the allegations were "unfounded" and based on a
past complaint.
Reuters reported in March that an anonymous whistleblower
accused the company of paying bribes in Turkey through a
consulting firm to secure business advantages worth an estimated
$85 million.
(Reporting by Can Sezer in Istanbul and Michael Shields in
Zurich; Additional reporting by John Miller in Zurich; Writing
by David Dolan; Editing by Patrick Markey and Toby Chopra)