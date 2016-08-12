Novartis says bribe allegations in Turkey groundless, matter closed

ZURICH Aug 12 Swiss drugmaker Novartis
said it was not under investigation over bribery allegations in
Turkey and that it considered the matter closed.
"Based on thorough internal and external counsel
investigations we have concluded that all recent publicly and
anonymously reported allegations relating to Novartis Turkey are
unsubstantiated. We are not aware of any government authority
investigating Novartis. We now consider this matter closed," it
said in an emailed statement on Friday.
The Ankara chief prosecutor's office had said in April it
was investigating the Turkish unit of Novartis after allegations
were made that the company benefited from bribery.
Novartis acknowledged on Thursday that six current or former
employees in South Korea gave kickbacks to doctors including
paying for their travel abroad.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Jason Neely)