版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 31日 星期四 19:20 BJT

RPT-Turkish health ministry says investigating drugmaker over bribe allegations

(Repeats to additional subscribers, no change to text)

ISTANBUL, March 31 Turkey's health ministry said on Thursday it has launched an investigation into allegations a drugmaker secured $85 million in business advantages through bribery.

It did not name the company.

Reuters reported this week an anonymous whistleblower has accused Swiss company Novartis of paying bribes through a consulting firm to secure advantages worth an estimated $85 million.

In a statement, the Turkish unit of Novartis said the allegations were "unfounded" and based on a former complaint. (Reporting by Daren Butler; Writing by David Dolan; editing by Susan Thomas)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐