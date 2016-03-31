RPT-Turkish health ministry says investigating drugmaker over bribe allegations

(Repeats to additional subscribers, no change to text)
ISTANBUL, March 31 Turkey's health ministry said
on Thursday it has launched an investigation into allegations a
drugmaker secured $85 million in business advantages through
bribery.
It did not name the company.
Reuters reported this week an anonymous whistleblower has
accused Swiss company Novartis of paying bribes through
a consulting firm to secure advantages worth an estimated $85
million.
In a statement, the Turkish unit of Novartis said the
allegations were "unfounded" and based on a former complaint.
