UPDATE 1-Turkish ministry says investigating drugmaker over bribe allegations

ISTANBUL, March 31 Turkey's health ministry said
it has launched an investigation into allegations a drugmaker,
which it did not name, secured $85 million in business
advantages through bribery.
Reuters reported this week an anonymous whistleblower has
accused Swiss company Novartis of paying bribes through
a consulting firm to secure advantages worth an estimated $85
million.
"The allegations carried in the press were taken as a
tip-off and will be investigated," the ministry said in a
statement on Thursday.
The Turkish unit of Novartis said allegations against it
were "unfounded" and based on a former complaint.
"It emerged in 2013 as a result of an internal investigation
that these allegations were completely unfounded," Novartis
Turkey said in a statement.
It said the labour ministry launched an investigation
concerning the allegations in 2014 and "concluded that all the
allegations were completely unfounded and the ministry did not
see it as necessary to take any action."
The anonymous whistleblower said Novartis had paid a
government relations consultant the equivalent of $290,000 plus
costs during 2013 and 2014, before the Turkish Social Security
Institution launched an investigation in 2015, leading the
drugmaker to end the association.
