Ankara prosecutor launches investigation into Novartis -Turkish TV

Credit Suisse CEO sees conditions improving in 2017 - Bloomberg TV
ZURICH, Jan 17 Credit Suisse Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam sees market conditions improving during 2017 as the bank's reorganisation gathers pace and its efficiency drive continues.
ISTANBUL, April 1 The Ankara Chief Prosecutor has launched an investigation into the Turkish unit of Swiss drugmaker Novartis, Turkish broadcasters reported on Friday, after allegations it benefitted from bribery.
Novartis has said the allegations against it were "unfounded" and based on a past complaint. Reuters reported this week that an anonymous whistleblower accused the company of paying bribes through a consulting firm to secure an estimated $85 million in business advantages.
Turkey's health ministry has opened a separate investigation into the allegations. A senior ministry official told reporters on Friday that no problems have been seen in that initial investigation.
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
LONDON, Jan 17 European shares were dragged lower by miners and carmakers on Tuesday, as markets awaited details of Britain's Brexit position in a late morning speech by Prime Minister Theresa May.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 17 The dollar could continue to strengthen for another 15 months, UBS Chairman Axel Weber told a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday. (Reporting by Noah Barkin)