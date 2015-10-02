FDA accepts Sandoz submission for biosimilar Etanercept-Novartis

ZURICH Oct 2 The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration has accepted Novartis AG unit Sandoz's
regulatory submission for Etanercept, a biosimilar to Amgen's
Enbrel drug, the Swiss drugmaker said on Friday.
Etanercept is a tumor necrosis factor alpha
(TNF-alpha) inhibitor. Sandoz is seeking approval for all
indications included in the label of the reference product,
which is used to treat a range of autoimmune diseases including
rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis, it said in a statement.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Anand Basu)