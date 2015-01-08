版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 8日 星期四 14:45 BJT

Novartis to file for U.S. approval for two COPD treatments

ZURICH Jan 8 Swiss pharma group Novartis said it will submit regulatory applications in the United States for two treatments against chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) after late stage clinical studies yielded good results.

Novartis' QVA149 and NVA237, bronchodilators that are already being marketed outside the United States, met their primary and secondary endpoints in pivotal phase III clinical trial programmes, the group said in a statement on Thursday.

Novartis said submissions for both treatments to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) were now complete. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐