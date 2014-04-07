Novartis' meningitis B vaccine wins breakthrough therapy status in U.S.

UPDATE 3-Cleveland police seek man they say broadcast killing on Facebook
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
ZURICH, April 7 Novartis said U.S. health regulators have granted the Swiss drugmaker's meningitis B vaccine Bexsero breakthrough therapy status.
The Basel-based company in a statement on Monday said it plans to file for U.S. approval of Bexsero as early as the second quarter of this year.
Bexsero is widely seen as crucial to Novartis' vaccines business, which has struggled to catch market leaders GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi and Merck. The business was the only one of Novartis' five divisions to report a full-year operating loss in 2013.
The vaccine already has approval in Europe, Canada and Australia and has been administered at several universities in the United States to stop outbreaks of meningitis across campuses. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
SINGAPORE, April 17 China's Ant Financial has raised its offer for electronic payment firm MoneyGram International Inc and the deal was unanimously approved by the U.S. firm's board, outbidding rival Euronet Worldwide Inc .
SINGAPORE, April 17 China's Ant Financial has raised its offer for electronic payment firm MoneyGram International Inc and the deal was unanimously approved by the U.S. firm's board, outbidding rival Euronet Worldwide Inc .