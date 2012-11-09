Italy lifts ban on Novartis flu vaccine

ROME Nov 9 Italian health authorities lifted a ban on Novartis's flu vaccines on Friday after accepting that the drugmaker had showed they posed no risk to safety.

Italy last month banned the sale of four anti-influenza vaccines produced by Novartis pending tests for possible side effects after small particles were found in some of the injections.

The Italian pharmaceutical agency, a government body, said in a statement it had lifted the ban "following careful checks on the documentation produced by the company."

(Reporting by Gavin Jones)