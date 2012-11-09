Italy lifts ban on Novartis flu vaccine

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
ROME Nov 9 Italian health authorities lifted a ban on Novartis's flu vaccines on Friday after accepting that the drugmaker had showed they posed no risk to safety.
Italy last month banned the sale of four anti-influenza vaccines produced by Novartis pending tests for possible side effects after small particles were found in some of the injections.
The Italian pharmaceutical agency, a government body, said in a statement it had lifted the ban "following careful checks on the documentation produced by the company."
(Reporting by Gavin Jones)
NEW YORK, Feb 24 The U.S. dollar fell to a more than two-week low against the Japanese yen on Friday as investors doubted the likelihood of swift tax reform and a quick spending boost from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.
TORONTO, Feb 24 A strike at Noranda Income Fund's zinc processing plant in Quebec stretched into a 13th day on Friday, with no talks scheduled between management and the United Steelworkers of America union.