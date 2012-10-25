Novartis says confident flu vaccines produced in Italy are safe

ZURICH Oct 25 Novartis AG said on
Thursday it was confident of the safety of two flu vaccines
produced at its Italian site and had witnessed no safety
concerns to date.
On Wednesday, Italy banned the sales and use of four
anti-influenza vaccines produced by Novartis pending tests for
possible side effects.
The Swiss health watchdog later followed suit, issuing a
precautionary halt to deliveries of the vaccines Agrippal and
Fluad, which are manufactured in Italy.
Novartis said the move by the Italian health ministry
followed a report by the drugmaker of small particles in the
vaccines. It said it had already provided the ministry with an
assessment confirming the safety of the vaccines.
"Novartis confirms that these particles can occur in the
vaccine manufacturing process and is confident that there is no
impact on the safety or efficacy of the vaccine," it said in a
statement.
The company said it would continue to cooperate with Italian
health authorities to understand the reasons for their decision,
and remained committed to patient safety.
