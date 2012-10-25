Novartis does not expect further sales bans of flu vaccines

ZURICH Oct 25 The Chief Executive of Swiss
drugmaker Novartis is confident its flu vaccines
manufactured in Italy are safe and does not expect further
countries to ban sales or halt deliveries.
In a conference call to journalists, Chief Executive Joseph
Jimenez said Novartis shipped the two vaccines produced in Italy
to European markets and parts of Asia.
He said he did not expect other countries to take action to
suspend deliveries but he could not rule this out.
Novartis reported worse-than-expected third quarter sales on
Thursday, dragged down by the loss of a U.S. patent on its
top-selling blood pressure drug Diovan and tough comparisons at
its Sandoz unit.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)