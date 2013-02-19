UPDATE 2-Novartis scraps $78 mln pay for outgoing chairman Vasella

* Vasella would have got 72 mln Sfr under non-compete deal
* Deal sparked row ahead of Swiss pay referendum on March 3
* Vasella to chair his last AGM at drugmaker on Friday
* Vasella says understands many find pay "unreasonably high"
By Katharina Bart
ZURICH, Feb 19 Novartis scrapped plans
to pay its outgoing chairman Daniel Vasella 72 million Swiss
francs ($78 million) to stop him working for rivals, bowing to
mounting anger in Switzerland over executive compensation.
The move is a victory for the drugmaker's Swiss
shareholders, such as Geneva-based Ethos Fund, which campaigned
against paying Vasella 12 million francs for each of the next
six years to prevent him from working for competitors.
The move comes three days before the group's annual
shareholder meeting and ahead of a Swiss referendum next month
on whether to set stricter controls on executive pay.
The abrupt turnaround after the terms of Vasella's "golden
handcuffs" deal were made public last Friday sets a precedent
that will reverberate through the Swiss business community.
"Not everything that's legal is legitimate or right, and
Vasella and Novartis have bowed to the public pressure, which is
a positive signal," said Peter V. Kunz, professor for business
law at Berne University.
The package for Vasella, one of Switzerland's top earners
alongside Credit Suisse CEO Brady Dougan, ultimately
unravelled because even pro-business advocates were critical.
"This was Vasella's home turf, so to speak, and when they
condemned him, there really was no alternative but to forgo the
payment," Kunz said.
Novartis vice chairman Ulrich Lehner said in a statement on
Tuesday that the drugmaker continued to believe in the value of
a non-compete agreement struck with Vasella, but the decision to
cancel it addressed concerns of shareholders and others.
The row comes at a decisive phase in the run-up to a March 3
referendum that, if successful, would give shareholders a
binding vote on compensation and ban "golden handshakes" for new
hires and "golden parachutes" for departing managers.
Roughly 65 percent of Swiss voters favoured the initiative
mid-January. New poll results are due shortly.
"I have understood that many people in Switzerland find the
amount of the compensation linked to the non-compete agreement
unreasonably high, despite the fact I had announced my intention
to make the net amount available for philanthropic activities,"
Vasella said.
Vasella's attempt to appease critics may not be enough to
reverse demands for pay curbs. Even Philipp Mueller, leader of
Switzerland's Free Democrats (FDP) and a major opponent of the
initiative, told Swiss radio that news of Vasella's pay had
already wrought too much damage with public opinion.
In his 17 years at the helm, Vasella has been the architect
of Novartis from its creation via a merger of Sandoz and Ciba
Geigy through a series of later deals that have made it a
diversified healthcare giant.
But his pay has long made him a lightning rod for criticism
of executive pay. Vasella earned 13.1 million francs in 2012,
down slightly from 13.5 million francs the prior year.
REBUKE FROM ABBOT
Vasella's departing pay package attracted a raft of
criticism not only from the public, but notably from top-ranking
Swiss politicians and some parts of the business community.
By scrapping the deal, Novartis may pre-empt some of the
grilling it would otherwise have faced at its shareholder
meeting on Friday, the last one that Vasella will chair.
Shareholder activists, such as Ethos Fund and Actares, had
urged investors to vote against the pay scheme and pledged to
reject an absolution - a quirk of Swiss securities law - of
Novartis' board for their performance last year in retaliation
for agreeing to it.
Vasella's pay deal even provoked a rebuke from Martin
Werlen, the business-friendly Benedictine abbot of Einsiedeln in
Switzerland who has secured backing for his abbey's costly
renovations from a number of high-profile Swiss business
figures, including Vasella.
Switzerland has not seen such an intense backlash on the
issue of executive pay since 2002, when former ABN CEOs
Percy Barnevik and Goeran Lindahl returned around 137 million
francs in payments after a dire period for the company.