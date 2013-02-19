Novartis says Vasella, board agree to cancel 72 mln Sfr pay deal

BRIEF-Newron Pharmaceuticals: XADAGO to be introduced in Portugal
* ZAMBON S.p.A., and partner Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A., introduce XADAGO (Safinamide) for patients in the middle to late stage of Parkinson's disease in Portugal
ZURICH Feb 19 Novartis said it will cancel a 72 million Swiss franc ($77.98 million) pay package for outgoing chairman Daniel Vasella, which had sparked a wave of fury in Switzerland as a vote on curbs for executive pay looms.
"We continue to believe in the value of a non-compete, however, we believe the decision to cancel the agreement and all related compensation addresses the concerns of shareholders and other stakeholders," Novartis vice chairman Ulrich Lehner said in a statement on Tuesday.
Vasella would have received the "golden handshake" in tranches of 12 million francs over six years as a non-compete agreement. Vasella said in the statement he "understood" that Swiss people find the compensation too high. ($1 = 0.9233 Swiss francs) (Reporting By Katharina Bart)
* For full year, net profit amounted to 114 million Swiss francs compared with 1 million francs in 2015
* FY operating result (EBIT) was 44.2 million Swiss francs ($43.80 million)(previous year 42.3 million francs, up by 4.6%), group profit was 36.5 million Swiss francs(previous year 34.8 million francs, up by 4.9%)