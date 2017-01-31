REFILE-Novartis says Votubia receives EU approval for new indication

(Corrects typo in the lede)
ZURICH Jan 31 Novartis has broadened
the indications for its Votubia drug, the company said on
Tuesday, when the European Union approved its use to treat
refractory partial-onset seizures in patients with tuberous
sclerosis complex.
Votubia is the first adjunctive treatment approved in the EU
specifically for partial-onset seizures in children and adults
with tuberous sclerosis complex, the Basel-based pharmaceuticals
company said in a statement.
The decision marks the third TSC-related indication for
Votubia in the EU, where it is also approved to treat
subependymal giant cell astrocytoma and renal angiomyolipomas.
Tuberous sclerosis complex is a rare genetic disorder
affecting up to one million people worldwide. Approximately 85
percent of individuals with TSC are affected by epilepsy, and
uncontrolled seizures associated with TSC can be debilitating
for patients.
(Reporting by John Revill)