CHMP backs Novartis's Zykadia for first-line use in lung cancer

ZURICH May 19 Novartis's push to win
approval for Zykadia as an initial treatment for a type of lung
cancer got a lift on Friday with a positive recommendation from
the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products
for Human Use (CHMP).
Zykadia is vying with Roche's Alecensa to become a
first-line treatment for anaplastic lymphoma kinase
(ALK)-positive lung cancer. Pfizer's Xalkori, with $561
million in 2016 sales, has approval in that setting.
In April, a Roche study showed Alecensa kept people alive
longer without their disease progressing than Xalkori. Analysts
have said that could give Roche an edge over Novartis, which has
compared its drug to chemotherapy.
The CHMP nod for Zykadia will now be reviewed by the
European Commission.
