2 天前
Novartis gets wider EU approval for Zykadia in lung cancer
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 "特朗普失望"行情未见底
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
2017年6月29日 / 凌晨5点31分 / 2 天前

Novartis gets wider EU approval for Zykadia in lung cancer

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, June 29 (Reuters) - The European Commission has approved expanding the use of Zykadia (ceritinib) to include the first-line treatment of patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumours are anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK)-positive, Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Thursday.

In May, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the expanded use of Zykadia to include the first-line treatment of patients with metastatic NSCLC whose tumours are ALK-positive. (Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by John Revill)

