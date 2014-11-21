版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 11月 21日 星期五 14:24 BJT

BRIEF-Novartis says CHMP gives nod to Cosentyx psoriasis treatment

ZURICH Nov 21 Novartis Ag

* Novartis says Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) gives positive opinion recommending approval of Cosentyx for first-line treatment of moderate-to-severe psoriasis patients Further company coverage: (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)
