Nova Scotia Power sells C$300 mln of debt - term sheet

BRIEF-Konecranes to deliver BOXPORTER RMGS to GCT Bayonne, USA
* SIGNED A CONTRACT FOR DELIVERY OF TWO KONECRANES BOXPORTER RAIL MOUNTED GANTRY (RMG) CRANES. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 16 Nova Scotia Power Inc on Tuesday sold C$300 million ($288 million) of 30-year medium term notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The 4.50 percent issue, due July 20, 2043, was priced at 99.397 to yield 4.537 percent or 158 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.
The investment dealer arms of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, and Bank of Nova Scotia were bookrunning managers of the sale. ($1=C$1.04)
* Now Inc says exclusive international distribution agreement with Kimray Inc
NEW YORK, April 6 Trading volumes and open interest in U.S. crude futures soared in 2016, particularly among buyers out of Asia and shale companies locking in output, both of whom have shown an affinity for far-dated contracts, the CME Group Inc said on Thursday.