Wells Fargo, RBS, Deutsche Bank in $165 mln NovaStar settlement

UPDATE 1-New Ford CEO eligible for $13.4 mln in annual compensation
May 24 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday new Chief Executive James Hackett is eligible for at least $13.4 million in total annual compensation.
NEW YORK, March 15 Wells Fargo & Co, Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc and Deutsche Bank AG have reached a $165 million class-action settlement of investor claims over their underwriting for the now-bankrupt subprime lender NovaStar Mortgage Inc.
The accord was made public on Wednesday, and requires approval by U.S. District Judge Deborah Batts in Manhattan.
It resolves claims that offering materials prepared by the banks misled investors into believing that loans underlying roughly $7.55 billion of NovaStar mortgage-backed securities they bought were properly underwritten, and were safe.
NovaStar had specialized in lower-quality residential mortgages, including many packaged into what proved to be risky securities issued in 2006 and 2007.
The company filed for Chapter 11 protection last July, and is not contributing to the payout.
Steven Toll, a lawyer for investors led by the New Jersey Carpenters Health Fund, said participants in the settlement are expected to receive about 3.1 cents per dollar of face value.
He said that exceeded recoveries in similar settlements involving Bank of America Corp, IndyMac Bancorp Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley and others.
"This is a significant recovery," Toll said in an interview. "Thousands of workers associated with the New Jersey fund and others are going to benefit."
Holders of $2.2 billion of the NovaStar securities are not expected to join in the settlement.
Hundreds of lawsuits have been filed nationwide against banks over mortgage securities sold prior to the 2008 financial crisis. The NovaStar settlement is one of the last remaining private class actions of this type to settle.
The case is New Jersey Carpenters Health Fund v Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 08-05310. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
LONDON, May 24 U.S. bank Citi held on to top spot in the foreign exchange industry’s main annual ranking of traders by volume on Wednesday despite losing around 2 percent in market share, results showed.
ZURICH, May 24 A person in Germany treated with Roche’s new multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus has been diagnosed with an often-deadly brain infection after switching from another medication earlier this year, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.