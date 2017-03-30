Russia's Yamal LNG plant expected to be launched in Oct - Total

SABETTA, Yamal, March 30 Yamal LNG, Russia's second liquefied natural gas plant, is expected to be launched in early October, the chief executive of France's Total , Patrick Pouyanne, told reporters on Thursday.

Total is a shareholder of Yamal LNG, which will produce a total of 16.5 million tonnes of LNG per year, split between three production trains with 5.5 million tonnes per year of capacity each.

Leonid Mikhelson, chief executive of Novatek, the leading shareholder in the project, said that this year the plant planned to sell LNG on the spot market, with supplies under long-term deals to be started in 2018. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)