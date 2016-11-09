Novavax cuts jobs to push ahead with respiratory vaccine for elderly

Nov 9 Novavax Inc said on Wednesday it
would cut 30 percent of its global workforce, or 164 jobs, to
help fund the testing of its vaccine for a common respiratory
virus in the elderly, about two months after failing a
late-stage study.
The company, which plans to begin testing its experimental
Zika vaccine in humans next year, said it expects to save
between $70 million to $100 million in 2017 through the
restructuring.
The respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) was discovered in
humans in 1957, but its complex molecular structure has stymied
efforts to develop a vaccine so far.
About 2.5 million cases of RSV infection are reported in the
United States each year, and the virus primarily affects those
with weak immune systems, including infants and older people.
For others, it causes little more than a common cold, but in
high-risk groups it could lead to serious lung infections, and
sometimes, even death.
Novavax is evaluating its RSV vaccine in three groups -
individuals above the age of 60, pregnant women as a means to
protect unborn babies, and children aged between 6 months and
five years.
However, the company said in September a late-stage study in
the elderly had failed, sending its shares plunging 86 percent.
Novavax blamed the result on a weaker-than-expected RSV attack
rate during the trial.
Novavax said on Wednesday it planned to test the effect of
the vaccine in combination with different adjuvants -
ingredients used to induce a stronger immune response - in a new
mid-stage study in older people.
The company did not use an adjuvant in the failed study.
"In the maternal setting, the use of an adjuvant has really
given us a profound response, and so we want to change that
piece of the formulation" for the trial in older adults, Chief
Executive Stanley Erck told Reuters.
Once the best formulation is identified, the vaccine could
then be tested in another late-stage trial, he said.
Meanwhile, the company is continuing with a late-stage trial
testing its vaccine in pregnant women and an early-stage trial
in a pediatric population.
Novavax, which has about 536 employees, said its net loss
widened to $66.3 million from $33.1 million, a year earlier.
Up to Wednesday's close, Maryland-based Novavax's shares had
lost 80 percent since Sept. 15, when the company revealed the
late-stage failure.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)