CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Novavax RSV vaccine given to mothers safe for fetus-study

(Corrects paragraph 1 to say RSV vaccine was "safe for fetuses
and could protect infants", not "was effective in protecting
infants"; also corrects headline)
Sept 29 Novavax Inc said data from a
mid-stage study showed that immunizing pregnant women with its
RSV vaccine was safe for fetuses and could protect infants
against the common respiratory virus.
The Maryland-based biotechnology company, whose stock jumped
about 8.5 percent in premarket trading on Tuesday, reported last
month that a separate mid-stage study showed the vaccine was
successful in protecting the elderly against the respiratory
syncytial virus, or RSV.
RSV, which primarily affects those with compromised immune
systems - including young infants and the elderly - has long
eluded vaccine developers due to a lack of understanding of its
molecular structure.
Novavax also said it had received a grant of up to $89
million from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to support a
late-stage trial testing the vaccine in pregnant women, which is
planned for the first quarter of 2016.
A late-stage trial in the elderly is expected to begin later
this year.
Data presented on Tuesday came from a trial which tested the
vaccine against a placebo in 50 healthy pregnant women in their
third trimester, and showed that women who received the placebo
showed no significant change in their antibody levels.
Half of all hospitalizations due to RSV occur within first
three months of birth and the vaccine demonstrates the potential
to protect infants when they are most at risk, senior vice
president of R&D Gregory Glenn said in a statement.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey and Shounak Dasgupta)