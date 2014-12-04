版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 12月 5日 星期五 01:02 BJT

BRIEF-NOVAVEST Real Estate places new shares in a volume of 16.93 mln Swiss francs

Dec 4 NOVAVEST Real Estate AG :

* Capital increase with subscription rights in a volume of 16.93 million Swiss francs

* Placed 426,517 class A shares at 35 Swiss francs per share and 400,000 class B shares at 5 Swiss francs per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐