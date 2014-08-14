版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 8月 14日 星期四 13:24 BJT

BRIEF-Novavest Real Estate holds now 92.98 % shares of Pretium AG

Aug 14 Novavest Real Estate AG : * Says holds now 92.98 % shares of Pretium AG - acceptance period extension to

August 28 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
