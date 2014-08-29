BRIEF-Novavest Real Estate gives provisional result of voluntary public exchange offer for Pretium AG

BRIEF-Transocean says as of April 24, 2017, contract backlog is $10.8 bln
* As of April 24, 2017, company's contract backlog is $10.8 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
Aug 29 Novavest Real Estate AG : * Says gives provisional result of voluntary public exchange offer for all A category shares of Pretium AG * Says tendered total of 994,009 shares of Pretium AG until expiry of
acceptance period on 28 August 2014, 16:00 GMT * Says as at end of acceptance period holds 96.79% of the share capital and
98.84% of voting rigts of pretium ag * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* As of April 24, 2017, company's contract backlog is $10.8 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Biotelemetry, Inc. issues prospectus for public tender offer to acquire lifewatch ag
* Shareholders of lifewatch will receive either chf 10 in cash and 0.1457 shares of biotelemetry stock or chf 8.00 in cash and 0.2185 shares of biotelemetry stock