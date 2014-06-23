BRIEF-Novavest Real Estate- completes capital increase with subscription rights

June 23 Novavest Real Estate AG : * Novavest Real Estate AG says completed capital increase with subscription

rights * Novavest Real Estate AG says existing shareholders subscribed to 4,724

new A shares with nominal value of CHF 35 per share * Novavest Real Estate AG - 257,143 unexercised subscription rights were

assigned by the board for registered shares to Rolf Schubiger * Novavest Real Estate AG- Says furthermore, 836,000 new shares B of

5 CHF per share were subsribed by Peter Mettler * Novavest Real Estate AG says shares to Schubiger and Mettler were issued

in return for cancellation of debt