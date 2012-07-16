UPDATE 1-Novelis quits can recycling venture with Alcoa

July 16 Aluminum products maker Novelis said on
Monday it has pulled out of a joint venture with Alcoa Inc
to recycle beverage cans and will set up its own
recycling business.
Alcoa said it would assume full control of the Evermore
joint venture effective Aug. 31.
The two companies have been partners since 2009 in the joint
venture, which purchases more recycled cans than any other group
in the world.
Neither Alcoa nor Novelis revealed financial details of
Novelis' withdrawal from the venture, which was originally
planned to last until 2014. Novelis owned 55.8 percent of
Evermore.
Atlanta-based Novelis, a unit of India's HindalCo Industries
Ltd, said it would establish a new organization for
the procurement of used beverage cans (UBCs) in North America.
Novelis will procure UBCs for its recycling plants in
Greensboro, Georgia, Berea, Kentucky, and Oswego, New York,
through the new organization, it said.
"This move is in line with our global strategy to enhance
our scrap procurement and recycling assets to support our goal
of achieving 80 percent recycled content in our products by
2020," said Derek Prichett, Novelis' vice president for Global
Recycling.
Novelis said it currently buys the equivalent of 40 billion
cans a year, worth an estimated $1 billion. It expects its
global consumption of UBCs to grow to more than 60 billion cans
by 2015.
Evermore will become a part of Alcoa`s Global Packaging
group and will remain in Nashville, Tennessee.