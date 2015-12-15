UPDATE 1-Ford adds aluminum-intensive truck brand, Novelis a supplier

(Adds Ford comment, paragraph 3)
By Luc Cohen
NEW YORK Dec 15 Ford Motor Co plans to
launch a second line of aluminum-intensive trucks and Novelis
Inc will supply the high-strength aluminum, Novelis
said on Tuesday.
Novelis said it expects to begin shipping product from its
Oswego, New York, plant for the F-Series Super Duty truck line
in spring 2016. Ford's first aluminum-body truck, the 2015
F-150, was launched in December 2014.
The trucks will go on sale late next year, a Ford spokesman
said, adding that Alcoa Inc, which supplies the F-150
along with Novelis, will also be a supplier for the Super Duty
trucks.
Automakers have been looking for lighter aluminum alloys to
replace high-strength steel, which is far heavier. Lighter
aluminum alloys would enable them to build vehicles that burn
less fuel but meet safety standards.
Growing aluminum demand from car manufacturers is one of the
few bright spots in a severely oversupplied market. The Super
Duty series is the first major vehicle to announce it is
becoming aluminum-intensive since the F-150 announcement last
year.
The move may restore positive sentiment on automotive demand
for aluminum after an absence of new plans for
aluminum-intensive vehicles following the F-150's shift.
Novelis plans to use "what we learned from the massive
success of the game-changing 2015 Ford F-150" in working on the
F-Series, Novelis North America President Marco Palmieri said in
a statement.
The move comes a month after Novelis raised concerns about
U.S. automotive aluminum demand, with Chief Executive Steve
Fisher saying the industry was going through a "digestion
period" following Ford's F-150 announcement.
He said plants were shifting capacity to automotive
purposes, and away from other applications, at a slower rate
than anticipated.
Novelis, owned by Indian conglomerate Aditya Birla Group, is
in the process of constructing its third automotive sheet
finishing line at Oswego to supply the F-Series, which will be
the second-highest volume aluminum automobile after the F-150.
The use of aluminum in the F-Series will reduce the trucks'
weight by 350 pounds (159 kg), compared with a 700 pound (318
kg)-reduction for the F-150.
The news comes as exports from top-producer China have
pressured London Metal Exchange (LME) prices to 6-1/2
year lows, prompting curtailments at U.S. primary aluminum
smelters.
The U.S. Midwest premium paid on top of LME prices for
physical delivery AL-PREM has also tumbled by two-thirds this
year, though it has increased slightly and stabilized around
8.75 cents a lb on news of the smelter closures.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)