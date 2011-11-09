UPDATE 1-Novelis Q2 profit nearly doubles on higher prices

* Net income jumps to $120 mln
* Sales rise 14 percent to $2.9 billion
Nov 9 Novelis, the U.S. unit of India's largest
aluminium producer HindalCo Industries Ltd , said its
second-quarter profit nearly doubled on the back of higher
average aluminum prices.
The Atlanta-based aluminum products maker, however, cut its
adjusted EBITDA forecast for fiscal 2012 due to the economic
uncertainty in the euro zone, unseasonably cool weather and
lower-than-expected growth in the electronics business.
The company now expects adjusted earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortization of $1.10-1.15 billion,
lower than $1.15-$1.2 billion it forecast earlier.
EBITDA for the second quarter rose 3 percent to $301
million.
The net income jumped 94 percent to $120 million, while
sales rose 14 percent to $2.9 billion.
Shipments of aluminum-rolled products dipped by 2 percent to
total 720 kilotonnes.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)