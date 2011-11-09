UPDATE 1-Novelis Q2 profit nearly doubles on higher prices

* Net income jumps to $120 mln

* Sales rise 14 percent to $2.9 billion

Nov 9 Novelis, the U.S. unit of India's largest aluminium producer HindalCo Industries Ltd , said its second-quarter profit nearly doubled on the back of higher average aluminum prices.

The Atlanta-based aluminum products maker, however, cut its adjusted EBITDA forecast for fiscal 2012 due to the economic uncertainty in the euro zone, unseasonably cool weather and lower-than-expected growth in the electronics business.

The company now expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $1.10-1.15 billion, lower than $1.15-$1.2 billion it forecast earlier.

EBITDA for the second quarter rose 3 percent to $301 million.

The net income jumped 94 percent to $120 million, while sales rose 14 percent to $2.9 billion.

Shipments of aluminum-rolled products dipped by 2 percent to total 720 kilotonnes. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)