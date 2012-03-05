UPDATE 1-Novelis to sell aluminum foil assets in Europe

* To sell foil assets in France, Luxembourg, Germany
* Says selling to American Industrial Acquisition Corp
March 5 Aluminum products maker Novelis
Inc is selling three foil-manufacturing plants in
Europe to focus on premium product markets such as beverage cans
and automobiles, it said on Monday.
The company, which is the U.S. unit of India's Hindalco
Industries Ltd, said the buyer was American Industrial
Acquisition Corp.
According to its website, AIAC is a group of 35
manufacturing facilities with revenue of more than $1 billion a
year. It has specialized in buying and turning around distressed
manufacturing units of major companies.
Novelis gave no details of the value of the transaction,
which it expects to close in the next few months.
"These foil operations are well-established businesses with
strong customer bases; however, they are not aligned with the
Novelis growth strategy, and therefore we believe they will have
a better future with AIAC," Novelis Chief Executive Officer
Philip Martens said in a statement.
The plants, in Rugles, France; Dudelange, Luxembourg; and
Berlin, Germany, employ about 850 people.