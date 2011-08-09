UPDATE 3-Novelis sees aluminum demand, consumer growth

* Q1 profit $62 mln vs $50 mln in year-ago quarter
* Sales rise 23 pct to $3.1 bln
* CEO sees Q2 results flat to slightly better
By Steve James
NEW YORK, Aug 9 Aluminum products maker Novelis
expects strong demand from the auto industry to offset softness
in the U.S. beverage can business and a pullback by European
electronics consumers, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
Phil Martens said fiscal second-quarter results could be
slightly better than a year ago as the company forges ahead
with plant expansions to handle expected growth in aluminum
consumption.
"The market demand for aluminum continues to be very
strong," he told Reuters in a telephone interview after Novelis
reported improved fiscal first-quarter results.
Martens said demand in Europe was stronger than the company
expected, while in North America it was higher year-over year.
In the automotive market, "the story is about global
demand," he said, noting the number of high-end cars with major
aluminum parts being sold into Asian markets. Also, U.S.
automakers were expected to produce some 12 million vehicles
this year, so "net-net, shipments in the U.S. are up."
However, Martens said there was some softness in the U.S.
beverage can market, in part due to cool and wet spring weather
during the March-June period.
Asked to characterize his outlook for the 2012 fiscal
second quarter ending September 30, in light of the recent
stock market drop, Martens said:
"You have to be cautious to not get carried away on a
consumer level with what is happening. But it could have a
dampening effect in August, maybe into September.
"But the U.S. economy is still operating at a higher level
of consumption than a year ago - and we still expect that, so
we see a flat to slightly better performance," said Martens who
is also Novelis' president.
In its earnings release, Novelis said fiscal first-quarter
profit rose 24 percent, driven mostly by higher prices and
strength in its global beverage can and automotive markets.
Net income in the quarter, ended June 30, was $62 million,
up from $50 million a year earlier, said the Atlanta-based
company, which is a subsidiary of India's HindalCo Industries
Ltd (HALC.BO).
Sales rose 23 percent to $3.1 billion, while earnings
before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)
climbed 16 percent to $306 million. Shipments of aluminum
rolled products totaled 767,000 tonnes, up 3 percent.
Martens said Novelis was on track to add 1 million tonnes
of capacity through expansion projects in Brazil and South
Korea and an automotive investment in the United States.
The company said it expects to generate $600 million to
$700 million of free cash flow in fiscal 2012 before capital
expenditures, and expects to invest $550 million to $600
million, primarily for its global expansion projects.
It said it is on track to achieve $1.15 billion to $1.2
billion in adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2012.
Globally, Martens said he expects aluminum demand from the
auto industry to increase by 25 percent by 2015, with demand
from the electronics sector growing 10 percent to 15 percent
and demand from the can sector growing 4 percent to 5 percent.
Chief Financial Officer Steve Fisher said there had been
some demand pullback in Europe for electronics, particularly in
flat-screen televisions, but the sector was strong in Asia.
In Europe, Novelis has seen a shift in the beverage
packaging sector toward aluminum from steel and glass, while
the auto sector is still very strong.
Asked if the recent volatility in global stock markets
would affect Novelis' expansion projects, Fisher said, "We have
zero intent to slow any projects down."
Noting its cost-cutting over the last three years, he said
Novelis was "confident to weather whatever comes at us."
"We are on track and able to fund them," he said of the
expansion projects. "They should give us a big competitive
advantage in one to three years."
