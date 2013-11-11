Novelis sees better H2 as profit sinks 74 pct year on year

* Earnings hurt by overcapacity in North American can market
* Novelis sees global flat-rolled product demand rising
NEW YORK Nov 11 Novelis Corp said on
Monday it expects better results in the second half of its
fiscal year as it shifts its focus to the automotive sector
after reporting a plunge in profits due to the saturated North
American beverage can market.
Net income in the first half to end-September sank 74
percent to $37 million compared with the year-earlier period as
sales fell 3 percent to $4.84 billion.
Overcapacity in the North American can market hurt
year-on-year results, Novelis said. Shipments in the region were
down 12 percent from last year and flat sequentially.
"The reallocation of some hot mill capacity towards
high-growth, high-margin automotive sheet in this region (....)
will help rebalance the North American can market," said
President and Chief Executive Phil Martens in a statement.
Many aluminum producers say the metal, which is lightweight,
is winning market share from steel in the automotive market.
Stricter fuel emissions rules in major markets mean cars
have to become more fuel-efficient and less polluting, which in
most cases means they will have to be lighter.
Novelis forecast on Monday annual global flat-rolled product
demand will increase to 28 million tonnes by 2020 from 18
million in 2012, with growth from the automotive sector
outpacing foil and beverage cans.
Can sales in the United States have slowed for the past
three years as consumers ditch sodas for healthier options such
as water and iced teas, which are traditionally bottled in
plastic or glass.
Last month, Novelis commissioned an expansion of its rolling
operations in Oswego, New York, which increased North American
capacity for automotive aluminum sheet by 240,000 tonnes per
year.
The company has three other automotive facilities in
Kingston, Ontario, Canada; Sierre, Switzerland and Nachterstedt,
Germany, and is building an auto finishing plant with annual
capacity of 120,000 tonnes in Changzhou, China.
The Chinese operation will start commercial production in
the middle of next year.
In the second quarter to end-September, Novelis' net income
sank to to $23 million from $49 million in the year-earlier
period as sales were flat at $2.4 billion compared with both the
prior year and prior quarter.
Excluding tax-effected items, second-quarter net income was
$37 million, down from $64 million in the prior year.