Novelis Inc posts lower revenue on weak prices

Aug 14 Novelis Inc, the U.S. unit of India's largest aluminum producer HindalCo Industries Ltd, posted lower quarterly revenue as shipments fell and aluminum prices remained weak.

The Atlanta-based aluminum product maker's revenue fell 18 percent in the first quarter to $2.6 billion.

Net income rose to $91 million from $62 million a year earlier.

