RPT-UPDATE 3-Novelis 1st-qtr profit rises, sees auto industry boost

* First-quarter net income $91 mln vs $62 mln year ago

* Revenue down 18 pct to $2.6 billion

* Novelis expects stronger second, third quarters

By Steve James

Aug 14 Aluminum products maker and recycler Novelis Inc on Tuesday reported a rise in first quarter earnings as lower costs offset lower shipments and an 18 percent drop in revenue as worldwide aluminum prices slumped.

The company, which is increasing its production capacity in the next few years by about 30 percent to almost 4 million tonnes per year, said it expects stronger performance in the second and third quarters of fiscal 2013.

"We feel comfortable demand will continue to hold," Chief Executive Officer Phil Martens told Reuters in a telephone interview.

He said demand for the company's aluminum products was very strong, especially from the automobile industry.

"Auto demand? We are struggling to meet it, it's so strong," Martens earlier told Wall Street analysts on a conference call.

"We see it growing by 25 percent over the next three years," he said, adding that Novelis expects annual shipment of sheet aluminum for automobiles to rise from 220,000 tonnes now to about 530,000 tonnes in three years.

To handle the expected increase, Novelis is building new plants in Britain, Brazil, South Korea and China.

Martens said the boost in demand was due not only to the increase in car production after the recession but also a jump in the amount of lighter-weight aluminum being used by makers like Audi and BMW.

He cited studies by the Ducker research firm, which conclude the use of aluminum for North American automotive use per vehicle will grow from 325 pounds in 2008 to 550 pounds by 2025.

In Europe, the amount of aluminum used per car produced almost tripled between 1990 and 2012, increasing from 50kg (110 pounds) to 140 kg (308 pounds). This amount is predicted to rise to 160 kg (352 pounds) by 2020, and even reach as much as 180 kg (396 pounds), the study showed.

Atlanta-based Novelis, a unit of India's HindalCo Industries Ltd, said net income rose to $91 million for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, from $62 million a year earlier. Revenue dropped 18 percent to $2.6 billion from the year-ago quarter, but costs fell to $2.2 billion from $2.7 billion.

Shipments of aluminum-rolled products dipped 6 percent to 722,000 tonnes during the quarter, while average aluminum prices declined $626 per tonne.

Aluminium prices on the London Metal Exchange have fallen about 21 percent from a peak of $2,361.50 in March.