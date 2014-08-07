Novelis profit more than doubles on higher beverage can sales

Aug 7 Novelis Inc, the world's largest
producer of rolled aluminum products, reported a 150 percent
jump in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales of beverage
cans during the 2014 soccer World Cup in Brazil.
The company, a unit of India's HindalCo Industries Ltd
, said net income attributable to common shareholders
rose to $35 million in the first quarter ended June 30, from $14
million, a year earlier.
Excluding items, profit rose 43 percent to $30 million.
The company had estimated in July that can sales would top
two billion over the four weeks of the World Cup, a 35 percent
increase over the same period last year.
(Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)