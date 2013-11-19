UPDATE 1-Novelis sells North American aluminum foil business to Reynolds

NEW YORK Nov 19 Novelis Inc said on
Tuesday it has agreed to sell its North American consumer
aluminum foil business to Reynolds Consumer Products Inc
for $35 million as part of its drive to focus on
higher-margin markets such as automotive.
The Atlanta-based company said the sale includes plants
which make household foil and wrap in Toronto and Vancouver, and
sales offices and distribution facilities in Montreal and
Mississauga, Canada and in LaGrange, Georgia.
"It is not aligned with Novelis' growth strategy," said
Marco Palmieri, Senior Vice President and President of Novelis
North America, in a statement.
The world's largest rolled aluminum products maker has
increased its focus on making value-added products for the
automotive and beverage can sectors.
The deal comes after the company sold three European
aluminum foil and packaging plants in July last year and closed
its British plant, which made confectionary packaging, in 2011.