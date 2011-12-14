CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Lam Research to buy Novellus Systems for $3.3 bln

* Novellus shareholders to get 1.125 shrs of Lam common
stock
* Offer at 28 pct premium to Novellus Friday close
* Lam Research sees savings of $100 mln/yr from Q4 2013
* Lam to buy back $1.6 bln in common stock
Dec 14 Lam Research Corp, a
supplier of wafer fabrication equipment, agreed to buy smaller
rival Novellus Systems Inc for $3.3 billion in stock as
it looks to scale up capacity and gain cutting-edge technology.
Under the terms of the deal, Novellus stockholders will
receive 1.125 shares of Lam Research common stock for each
Novellus share held, or a 28 percent premium to the stock's
close on Wednesday on Nasdaq.
The deal is the latest in a long list of acquisitions among
chipmakers as semiconductor companies and chip-gear makers try
to ramp up capacity and cut down costs in an industry ruled by
cut-throat competition and shrinking margins.
In May, Applied Materials bought Varian Semiconductor
Equipment Associates for $4.9 billion to shore up capacity and
gain additional technology.
Texas Instruments had said it would acquire National
Semiconductor for $6.5 billion earlier this year.
Lam's leadership in etch and single-wafer clean equipment
aligns with Novellus's leadership in thin-film deposition and
surface preparation technologies, the two companies said in a
statement.
The combined company will be well-positioned to lead the
industry through critical technology transitions including 3D
structures in advanced logic and NAND memory as well as the
scaling to 450 millimeter wafers, they said.
Lam Research expects the deal to accelerate its revenue and
profit growth. It expects the deal to generate cost savings of
about $100 million per year from the fourth quarter of 2013.
The acquisition is expected to add to Lam's earnings within
one year of the deal's closure, expected in the second quarter
of 2012.
Lam and Novellus stockholders will own about 59 percent and
41 percent of the combined company, respectively.
Fremont, California-based Lam said Chief Operating Officer
Martin Anstice will assume the position of CEO of Lam Research
from Steve Newberry effective Jan. 1, 2012.
Lam also announced a $1.6 billion common stock repurchase
program.
Shares of Lam Research, which closed at $39.48 on the
Nasdaq, were down 4 percent in extended trade. Novellus shares
were up 20 percent.