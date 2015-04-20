Novelis CEO's departure is 'a decision made by the board' -spokesman

NEW YORK, April 20 Former Novelis chief
executive officer Philip Martens' departure was the
result of a decision made this weekend by the company's board of
directors, who decided it was an "appropriate time for new
leadership," spokesman Neil Hirsch told Reuters.
Martens' departure does not signal a change in strategy,
Hirsch said, as Novelis seeks will continue expanding into
premium flat-rolled aluminum products, particularly to serve the
automotive industry, where demand for the lighter metal is
burgeoning.
(Reporting By Luc Cohen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)