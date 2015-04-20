Novelis CEO's departure is 'a decision made by the board' -spokesman

NEW YORK, April 20 Former Novelis chief executive officer Philip Martens' departure was the result of a decision made this weekend by the company's board of directors, who decided it was an "appropriate time for new leadership," spokesman Neil Hirsch told Reuters.

Martens' departure does not signal a change in strategy, Hirsch said, as Novelis seeks will continue expanding into premium flat-rolled aluminum products, particularly to serve the automotive industry, where demand for the lighter metal is burgeoning. (Reporting By Luc Cohen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)