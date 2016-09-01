UPDATE 3-Novo Nordisk's veteran CEO Lars Rebien Sorensen to step down

* CEO steps down by end 2016
COPENHAGEN, Sept 1 Novo Nordisk's
long-serving chief executive Lars Rebien Sorensen is to step
down early, it was announced on Thursday, at a time when the
world's largest insulin maker has said it faces increased
competition in the U.S. market where it generates about half its
revenues.
The company said Rebien Sorensen will be succeeded from
January by Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen, currently executive vice
president and head of corporate development.
In addition the company's marketing chief, Jacob Riis, has
been appointed as head of the North American business.
Riis, who joined the company in 1996 and has previously been
regarded by analysts as heir apparent to Rebien Sorensen, is
currently executive vice president in charge of marketing and
head of the China and Pacific sales regions.
"We have unprecedented challenges in front of us in terms of
competition and pricing environment, but we also have the best
ever portfolio to compete with," said Jorgensen, who has been
with the company for 25 years.
Rebien Sorensen's departure appears to be a change of plan,
the company having said in April 2015 that he would remain in
his role until he approached the end of his contract, expiring
in 2019.
Since he became CEO in 2000, the share price had risen more
than 840 percent but has fallen 22 percent from its peak in
December 2015 following a sharp drop to 311 crowns last month
after a profit warning due to pricing pressures in the United
States.
The shares were down 1.2 percent at 309 crowns by
1330 GMT on Thursday.
Novo Nordisk's product prices in the United States have been
squeezed by pharmacy benefit managers who administer drug
benefits for employers and health plans.
"This move is an acknowledgement of the serious challenges
they face, primarily on the U.S. market," Jyske Bank analyst
Frank Horning Andersen said.
"After first-half results there has been lots scepticism
especially among foreign investors about Novo Nordisk's ability
to deliver," Andersen said.
Chairman Göran Ando said the change in top management had
been a long process and not a result of current challenges on
the U.S. market or last month's sharp drop in the share price.
"But it will in a way take out an uncertainty, because
everyone knew that we are doing succession planning," said Ando
said at a news conference.
Since Sorensen took over as CEO the company's revenue has
increased five-fold, to 108 billion Danish crowns ($16 billion)
last year, while net profit has risen 11-fold to nearly 35
billion crowns.
"This is an emotional moment for me after having worked 34
years in this company," said Sorensen, who will be 62 in October
and last year was named by Harvard Business Review as the
top-performing CEO in the world.
Sorensen will be appointed to the boards of Novo Nordisk
Foundation and the foundation's holding company, Novo A/S, which
together holds a majority of voting rights in Novo Nordisk.
($1 = 6.6758 Danish crowns)
