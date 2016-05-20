FDA staff question utility of Novo Nordisk combo diabetes drug

May 20 A preliminary review by the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration of Novo Nordisk A/S's experimental
diabetes drug, IDegLira, questioned the interpretability of the
study findings and practical utility of the treatment, according
to a review posted on the agency's website on Friday.
The review comes ahead of a May 24 meeting of an FDA
advisory panel that will meet to discuss the drug and make
recommendations as to whether it should be approved. The FDA is
not obliged to follow the advice of its advisory panels but
typically does so.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington)