FDA staff question utility of Novo Nordisk combo diabetes drug

May 20 A preliminary review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of Novo Nordisk A/S's experimental diabetes drug, IDegLira, questioned the interpretability of the study findings and practical utility of the treatment, according to a review posted on the agency's website on Friday.

The review comes ahead of a May 24 meeting of an FDA advisory panel that will meet to discuss the drug and make recommendations as to whether it should be approved. The FDA is not obliged to follow the advice of its advisory panels but typically does so. (Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington)