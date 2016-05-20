UPDATE 2-FDA staff question utility, trials of Novo Nordisk diabetes drug

(Updates with details of rival Sanofi drug, background)
By Toni Clarke
May 20 A preliminary review by the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration of Novo Nordisk A/S's experimental
diabetes drug, IDegLira, questioned the interpretability of the
study findings and practical use of the treatment, according to
a review posted on the agency's website on Friday.
The review comes ahead of a May 24 meeting of an FDA
advisory panel that will discuss the drug and make
recommendations as to whether it should be approved. The FDA is
not obliged to follow the advice of its advisory panels but
typically does.
The drug combines Novo's drug Tresiba, known also as insulin
degludec, with its GLP-1 agonist Victoza, known also as
liraglutide. The company is seeking FDA approval for the
combination product, IDegLira, to improve glycemic control in
adults with type 2 diabetes.
The drug was approved in Europe in 2014 under the brand name
Xultophy.
On May 25 the advisory committee will consider a similar
drug, Sanofi SA's iGlarLixi, which combines the
company's experimental GLP-1 agonist lixisenatide with its
insulin treatment Lantus, also known as insulin glargine.
The two companies' products would be the first to combine a
GLP-1 and a basal insulin in a single injection. The idea is to
treat patients earlier with a combination drug rather than
waiting for patients to lose control of their blood sugar on one
drug before moving to another.
In its review of Novo Nordisk's drug, the FDA said, "The
enhanced convenience that derives from combining two products
into one dosage form generally comes at the cost of loss of
dosing flexibility."
The FDA reviewers found no new safety issues with IDegLira
that were not already known for degludec and liraglutide but
said, "It is important to note that use of IDegLira would expose
patients to safety risks associated with both products."
The reviewers also said the use of IDegLira allows for lower
doses of liraglutide than have been proven efficacious while
incurring safety risks associated with liraglutide use.
The reviewers said there were limitations with the clinical
trials that make the results difficult to interpret.
Diabetes is a chronic metabolic disorder characterized by
abnormally high blood sugar levels that can lead to blindness,
heart disease and other serious conditions.
Lixisenatide was approved by regulators in Europe and Japan
in 2013 and is sold under the brand name Lyxumia. Sanofi
licensed lixisenatide from Denmark's Zealand Pharma
A/S.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Bill Trott)