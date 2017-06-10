Novo Nordisk reveals results from real-world study of Tresiba drug

COPENHAGEN, June 10 Danish diabetes drugmaker
Novo Nordisk on Saturday presented its findings from
the real-world study EU-TREAT at the American Diabetes
Association's 77th Scientific Sessions.
* "Switching to Tresiba provides significant reductions in
blood glucose and lower rates of hypoglycaemia in a real-world
settings," Novo Nordisk said in a statement
* People with type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes
experienced a significant reduction in HbA1c, a measure of
long-term blood glucose levels, six months after switching to
Tresiba from another basal insulin, primarily rival Sanofi's
Lantus (insulin glargine), and its own insulin Levemir
(insulin detemir), in a real-world setting
* Rates of overall hypoglycaemia were also significantly
lower at 6 months after switching to Tresiba, it added
* In people with type 1 diabetes, the rate of severe
hypoglycaemia was reduced by 85 percent and by 92 percent in
people with type 2 diabetes
* "Real-world studies are important to understand how
outcomes from clinical trials translate into real-world
practice," said chief science officer Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen
* "Our real-world data presented at ADA reinforce what we
have seen in the clinical trial programme"
