Novo Nordisk looks to shore up European market share

COPENHAGEN, June 2 Novo Nordisk, the
world's biggest maker of diabetes drugs, will focus on growing
volumes rather than price in its key European market where it
has lost ground to competitors in recent years, a senior
executive said on Friday.
Novo Nordisk's share of the European insulin market, its
biggest outside North America, has gradually dropped in the last
6-7 years to around 45 percent.
"One of the pitfalls of a (market) leader is often that you
become your own comparator. So you achieve your targets and it's
all good. We need to look to market share and market growth as
part of how we judge ourselves," Maziar Mike Doustdar, who
oversees Novo Nordisk global operations outside North America,
told Reuters in an interview.
Novo's main rivals in the diabetes market are Sanofi
and Eli Lilly.
With public health care budgets under pressure due to
slower economic growth and ageing populations, European
governments have been more reluctant to pay extra for more
innovative products.
"The price part of the formula is more under pressure than
ever before and will not be the same as it was in the past,
regardless of geography," said Doustdar.
"So the volume part becomes more important, if you want to
generate the same or higher value," he said.
Novo Nordisk this week hired Matt Regan from AbbVie
as new head of its European operations to replace Jerzy Gruhn,
who left the company last year.
He will oversee a region that accounted for 18 percent of
sales in the first quarter and will be tasked with regaining
market share from competitors while also getting Novo's new
innovative products on the shelves.
"Health care budgets in Europe have been under pressure, and
competition has also increased," said Doustdar, noting that when
Novo launched its new Tresiba insulin drug in Europe 2-3 years
ago, governments were reluctant to reimburse before prices began
to come down.
"This requires us to have a longer dialogue (with
governments) to try and see what is the right price level that
also gives us access. It doesn't make sense to price your
products at a level where you can't introduce them."
Hit by pricing pressure in its core insulin business, Novo
Nordisk is looking at new treatments for obesity - a major cause
of diabetes - to help revive its growth.
As the world's biggest maker of diabetes drugs, Novo has
enjoyed two decades of stellar growth, but a squeeze on prices
in the key U.S. market has tarnished its reputation for reliable
growth and Chief Executive Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen said last
month he expects "continued price erosion".
European countries spend around $156 billion each year on
the estimated 60 million people with diabetes, according to the
International Diabetes Federation.
($1 = 6.6030 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Keith Weir)